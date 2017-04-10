School bus driver killed after truck rear ends her, rolls on

DERRY, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania school bus driver has been killed after her vehicle was rear-ended by a tri-axle truck that kept driving until it smashed into a model home hundreds of yards away.



Fifty-four-year-old Deborah Bopp had no students on board, but had slowed to pick up one on U.S. Route 22 when the bus was rear ended in Derry Township about 7:15 a.m. Monday.



Bopp's bus hit a concrete barrier and spun around, while the truck - loaded with some kind of stone - barreled on. Its driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Investigators were trying to determine if he had a medical emergency or mechanical failure that kept him from stopping.



The roadside student wasn't hurt.



Bopp drove for Smith Bus Co. in Blairsville, which contracted with the Derry Area School District.

