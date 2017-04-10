Brooke is the newest addition to the 7News Team; joining in January 2017 as a multimedia journalist.

She graduated from West Virginia University in December 2016 where she studied Broadcast Journalism and double minored in Sports Communication and Business Administration. While at WVU, Brooke anchored and reported for WVU's Emmy award winning newscast, WVU News.

Brooke is a bubbly, hard-working multimedia journalist, and is excited to call the Ohio Valley her home away from home.

She is a Virginia native and grew up in Virginia Beach. When she isn't reporting, Brooke loves to go to the beach, travel to new cities, spend time with friends and family, eat goldfish, and cheer on her favorite sports teams.

If you see Brooke out and about, be sure to say hello!

Also, check out her Facebook and Twitter for more news: Brooke Chaplain WTRF & @BrookeChaplain.