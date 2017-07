This Friday, April 14th, multi-platinum hip-hop artist Juelz Santana, along with local acts such as Ponce Deleoiun and Sloan will hit the stage of the Capitol Theater here in Wheeling.

Tickets are currently on sale for various prices ranging from early bird tickets at $25 a piece and VIP passes and seats for $100.

Officials say they're excited for the event because it's a chance for the Ohio Valley to become a destination for new music genres.