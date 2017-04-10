Missing woman's body found in refrigerator; suspect charged

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after police found the body of a missing woman stuffed in a refrigerator.



Local media outlets report that state police say 65-year-old David Allen Geier of Nicholas County has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Teresa Gwinn.



Troopers searching for Gwinn, who had been missing for weeks, went to her last known address on Thursday. That's where they say they discovered her body inside a refrigerator.



They say Gwinn had been staying at the home with Geier.



Troopers say Geier admitted that he had strangled the victim during a fight on March 23.



It's unclear if he has an attorney.

