Animal Lover Volunteers Needed at "Hold Your Horses"

"Hold Your Horses" is a farm in Belmont County where horses, donkeys, pigs and even a cow roam about, with no fear of ever going to the slaughterhouse.

In fact, some of them were rescued just before they were headed for that destination.

This is Corinna Van Dyne's farm, outside Bellaire.

Some of the animals here are her own, others are boarded or being trained.

But still others came from tragic backgrounds where they were abused, neglected, starved or beaten.

Now this is the second chapter of their lives.

The barn is perfectly clean.

The donkeys come out of their stall to have some treats, but their snack is interrupted by the demanding oinks of Edgar the pig.

They say Edgar is litter-trained and comes when he's called.

Corinna says people get pigs as pets but they often give them up.

"They take a lot of time to care for," Corinna explained. "Lots of cleaning. They take a lot of maintenance and I don't think a lot of families are prepared for that."

The horses all have a story, some quite unsettling.

Harmony, a former thoroughbred racehorse, was "skin and bone" when Corinna got her, and several vets gave her only a slim chance of survival.

Years later, she grazes in the pasture, with a shiny chestnut coat and sporting the perfect weight.

There's also a large steer that gives rides on his back like a horse.

"Sam is a crowd favorite here at Hold Your Horses," said Corinna. "He's about four years old. He is a Jersey steer and he thinks that he is a dog. He's just an absolute sweetheart!"

Corinna built Hold Your Horses on strip-mined property outside Bellaire.

It is not technically a rescue.

It's her own farm, and she also offers riding lessons and boarding.

But she rehabs and re-homes many of the abuse cases in her care.

"We ended up at the Sugar Creek livestock auction a few months back," recalled Aaron Hammond, her assistant on the farm. "And running through the meat pen, we saw a miniature mare about 25 years old, about two feet tall! So I bid on her and we brought her back to the farm."

She was given plenty of TLC and eventually was re-homed, now being a family pet in St. Clairsville.

These days, Corinna needs volunteers to help socialize the animals.

She says that simply involves petting, walking, brushing and talking to them.

"They listen very well," she says with a smile. "They know all our secrets!"

Anyone who wants to volunteer or learn more about Hold Your Horses can call (304) 780-9661.