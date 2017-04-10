Straub Automotive Expanding Business

One of the Ohio Valley's largest auto dealers has expanded it's business.

Straub Automotive announced Monday they have the purchased Elm Grove Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

Straub representatives say the new dealership will offer a large inventory of the most popular Chrysler, Dodge. Jeep and Ram cars and trucks.

They will also carry a wide range of pre-owned vehicles as well as a complete automotive service facility staffed by certified technicians.

"The team here at Elm Grove is nothing short of spectacular. Very very excited to get to work with them and serve the customers of Ohio County," stated Executive Director Bryan Fato.

Straub Automotive also operates three other dealerships at the Highlands, as well as Struab Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in Glen Dale.