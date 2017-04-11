One Suspect Cleared by Newcomerstown PD, Continue to Search for Two

UPDATE 3:33 p.m.:

According to officer Bryan Eubanks, who was shot during a traffic stop in Newcomerstown, the suspects did have a mobile meth lab in the back seat of the Geo Tracker.

Eubanks said he believes that the suspects were shooting to kill him, as the gun was originally pointed at his face, but he moved. The bullet then hit him in the arm.

The suspects are believed to be in their late 20s to early 30s in age, with tattoos around the face and neck.

The suspect reportedly reached behind the seat and shot.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m. FULL REPORT:

At approximately 10:08 a.m., Newcomerstown Officer Bryan J. Eubanks initiated a traffic stop on a Black Geo Tracker, with no visible license plates.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a white male passenger opened fire on the officer, shooting at him twice, and hitting him once in the arm. Eubanks sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

He was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

Both occupants in the Geo Tracker fled the scene. Both suspects are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous.

One man, Chaz Gillilan, turned himself in following the incident, but has since been cleared.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time.

Police are urging people to not intervene, as the two suspects are considered to be dangerous. Instead, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

UPDATE 2:07 p.m.:

Chaz Gillilan has been cleared by Newcomerstown PD.

Police are continuing to search for two suspects.

UPDATE 1:32 p.m.:

Police have confirmed that Chaz Gillilan is in custody.

The second suspect is still believed to be at large. Information on the suspect is unknown at this time.

Police continue to urge everyone to be on the lookout for the black Geo Tracker.

UPDATE 1:18 p.m.:

Newcomerstown Police have not released any new information regarding the officer, and have not yet confirmed nor denied whether suspect Chaz Gillilan is in custody.

Stay with 7News as updates continue.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.:

According to Newcomerstown Police, the officer is reported to be driving himself to the Newcomerstown Fire Department for assistance.

The shooting took place near the Newcomerstown Corporation near the bridge over the Tuscarawas River.

The two male suspects are reportedly fleeing the scene headed South on Johnson Hill Road in a Black Geo Tracker.

Suspect Chaz Gillilan was reported to be the shooter, using a hand gun.

Suspects are believed to have a shotgun in the vehicle, as well as bottles appearing to be a part of a "rolling meth lab".

There is no report on the condition of the officer at this time.

Stay with 7News as we continue to update this story.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m.:

According to WCMH-TV, there is no information regarding the officer at this time other than that the officer was shot.

Stay with 7News as we continue to receive new and updated information.

According to WOIO Cleveland19, a Blue Alert has been issued by the Newcomerstown Police Department statewide.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:15 a.m., a Newcomerstown Police Department was shot by two men in a black Geo Tracker.

The vehicle is reportedly blacked out with very dark tinted windows.

The suspects are armed with a shot gun and hand guns, according to police.

The incident took place in Tuscarawas County, OH Johnson Hill Road SW and Post Boy Road SW.

The officer's name is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for two suspects that they believe are armed. One male is wearing a red sweatshirt and the other is wearing a lime green shirt.

One of the suspects is reported to be wearing a tactical vest.

One suspect, Chaz Gillilan, is a 28-year-old male. He is reported to be 5'11", weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gillilan also has tattoos on his face and his neck.

According to police, the vehicle involved is a black Geo Tracker. The vehicle has no plates, and had tinted windows.

If you see the officer, suspect or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.