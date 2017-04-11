Annual Easter Food Basket Give Away to Help Those in Need

It's the 27th year for the Easter Food Basket Give Away at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in North Wheeling.

Anyone is invited to come and fill up their bag or basket with food they need for their Easter meal, and then some.

Reverend Cummings said over the years he estimates they have helped a minimum of 10,000 people across the Ohio Valley put a holiday meal on their table to share with their families.

But all of the Easter dinner essentials are not all that will be given out this Saturday.

The reverend says he is proud their event is one of the most collaborative efforts they don't just give away food--there will be toiletries, school supplies, bikes, Easter clothes for kids, shoes, and canned goods.

He said his favorite part of the event is helping people get on their feet.

"We talked to someone during the Christmas time, when they first moved to the area they did not have any food, they just got in the area, did not know where to go. They came, got help from us, and now she is a manager of one of the department stores and they saved toys for us to give away, and we're so grateful, the Ohio Valley is one of the great places to be," said Rev. Darrell Cummings.

The Reverend said they don't do this on their own, it's an entire community effort, from fresh fruit coming from Jebbia's to Kroger and Riesbeck's donating hams, bakery items, and canned goods, and volunteers from businesses like Main Street Bank, Wesbanco, and Belmont Savings Bank.

If you would like to pitch in this year you can.

There will be a tag day on Friday from 6 to 8 at Elm Grove Riesbeck's so anyone can help contribute to the food and canned goods.