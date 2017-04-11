Man Arrested, Found with Drugs in Kroger Parking Lot

A Moundsville man is behind bars in Belmont County after Bellaire police said they found him in a Kroger parking lot with drugs.

According to Bellaire police, they responded to complaints early Tuesday morning and found a car straddling two or three parking spaces.

They said when they tried to ID the suspect, he gave several different names and birthdates. They said he also had drug instruments.

They arrested Joshua Robert Sipe, 28, for obstructing official business and persistent disorderly conduct.

Sipe also had six outstanding warrants in Belmont County, and officials said they found more concealed drugs while booking him into the Belmont County Jail.