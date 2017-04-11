Man gets life plus 17½ to 35 years in river body slaying

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to life without parole as well as an additional 17½ to 35 years in the death of a man whose body was found in a West Virginia river two years ago.



Thirty-one-year-old Hubert Wingate was convicted in January in a nonjury trial of first-degree murder and numerous other charges in the slaying of 34-year-old Andre Gray. He disappeared in October 2014 and his body was found in March 2015 by a towboat captain in the Ohio River near Follansbee, West Virginia. An autopsy concluded that he had been stabbed 10 times but died of a gunshot wound to the head.



Wingate took the stand and blamed a co-defendant who pleaded guilty to theft. The judge called him "a plague on the community."

