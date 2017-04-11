Iceton Leads Hilltoppers to Tourney Title

Senior standout Matt Iceton led the West Liberty University men’s golf team to victory here Tuesday afternoon in the final round of the Mountain East Conference Spring Classic at Edgewood Country Club.

With Iceton leading the way, Coach Mike Ricci’s Hilltoppers – No. 1 in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region rankings – certainly lived up to that billing as they broke out of a three-way logjam at the top of the leaderboard to post another impressive tournament win.

West Liberty posted an 11-over-par team score of 295 in Tuesday’s final round – 10 shots better than any other team – to finish with a two-day total of 591. Charleston, which had held a slim one-stroke lead after the first 18 holes, was a distant second at 605 with Shepherd five shots farther back at 615. West Virginia Wesleyan (617) and Wheeling Jesuit (618) rounded out the top five.

Iceton fired the only sub-par round of the day – a 2-under-par 69 – to run away with medal honors in the final “major” of the conference season. The Hilltopper senior finished with an even-par 142 in the 36-hole event, giving him a four-shot victory over his closest pursuers – Charleston’s Viktor Pustwo and Shepherd’s Ryan Crabtree.

Iceton was one of four West Liberty golfers to crack the Top 10 in an impressive team showing. Michael Rogers tied for fourth place at 147 while Cory Hoshor tied for seventh place at 150 and Sean Trapp finished in a 10th-place deadlock at 152.

The Hilltopper golf team returns to action on Sunday when they compete in the first round of the Cecil Spadafora Invitational at Indiana, Pa.

MEN’S GOLF

MEC Spring Classic

at Edgewood CC

(6,827 yards - par 71)

Team Scoring

1. WEST LIBERTY 591; 2. Charleston 605; 3. Shepherd 610; 4. W.Va. Wesleyan 617; 5. Wheeling Jesuit 618; 6. Fairmont State 639; 7. Urbana 648; 8. (tie) Notre Dame, W.Va. State, UVa-Wise 658; 11. Concord 670; 12. Glenville State 764

West Liberty Individuals

142: Matt Iceton (73-69)

147: Michael Rogers (74-73)

150: Cory Hoshor (73-77)

152: Sean Trapp (76-76)

158: Joey Cilone (78-80)