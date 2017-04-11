Ohio County Could Extend Smoking Ban

Ohio County's Clean Air Act may be expanded again.

In 2005, the county board of health prohibited smoking in bars and restaurants.

Since then, it was later expanded to include building entry-ways, government properties and e-cigarettes.

All along, casinos and video lottery rooms were exempt.

But now they are considering the possibility of eliminating those exemptions.

"It's been the goal of this board for many years that Wheeling and Ohio County be entirely smoke-free," said Dr. John Holloway of the Ohio County Board of Health at the beginning of the public meeting.

Then came the public comment segment.

One club owner said Wheeling would become a ghost town.

"The governor did a great thing the other day, coming up here," said Herk Sparachane, president of the West Virginia Video Lottery Operators."But let me tell you, this decision, if you go with clean air act enforcement, then he wasted his time."

"Nobody's going to convince you that smoking is good for anyone or that second hand smoke is a wonderful thing," said Leslie Bond of the United Food and Commercial Workers. "But there are certain establishments where patrons expect to smoke or be exposed to smoke. And casino gaming areas are among those places."

"We're all adults and we choose to go in there, just like our guests do," said Mary Cox, marketing director for the casino.

Wheeling Island's President and General Manager Kim Florence cited Hancock County's complete smoking ban and its effect on Mountaineer Racetrack and Gaming Center, in her prediction of the Island's possible losses.

"So we're talking about $17.5 million, and that's three times as much as what the breeder fund was going to contribute to the state's budget," Florence noted.

But Health Department Medical Director Dr. William Mercer pointed out that dire predictions in these cases don't always come true.

"If you remember, we had similar meetings where the bars and restaurants felt that everything was going to fail," Dr. Mercer said. "And then it didn't. Actually I think things have worked pretty well."

Club owners said they spent a lot of money creating ventilated video lottery rooms.

Health officials say they've made it clear from the beginning that they were always moving toward a total smoking ban.

The meeting ended with the board agreeing to take up the measure possibly for a decision at their May meeting.



