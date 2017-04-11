West Virginia ACLU Calls Drug Ordinance 'Vague and Subjective'

The American Civil Liberties Union has concerns over a new drug ordinance in Weirton.

Weirton's new ordinance makes it a crime for anyone to appear in public in a drug induced state. The ACLU is a worried, calling the new law vague and subjective.

Executive Director of the ACLU of West Virginia, Joseph Cohen, said it could even put someone with mental illness or someone who's taking prescription drugs behind bars, "Under the proposed ordinance, it would be unlawful for someone to be in a drug-induced condition in public, but of course people who are taking medication are in a drug-induced condition. People who smoke tobacco, or drink alcohol or drink coffee are in a drug-induced condition, and this ordinance being so broad, so vague and so subjective, lends itself to unequal treatment under the law," Cohen said.

He added, that the ACLU sent a letter to the City of Weirton addressing their concerns and hopes to work with the city to reach the same end goal, decreasing drug use and increasing treatment in the Mountain state.

7News reached out to the City of Weirton Tuesday and City Manager Travis Blosser said that the city attorney was looking at the letter, but for now, the drug ordinance is law.

Stay with 7News for updates.