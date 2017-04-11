Police: Man Gives Wrong Name and Birth Dates after being Found with Drugs

A Moundsville man was arrested in Belmont County after Bellaire police said they found him in a Kroger parking lot with drugs.

According to Bellaire police, they responded to complaints early Tuesday morning and found a car straddling two or three parking spaces. They said when they tried to identify the suspect, he gave them several different names and birthdates.

They said he also had drug instruments. Police arrested Joshua Robert Sipe, 28, for obstructing official business and persistent disorderly conduct.

Sipe also had six outstanding warrants in Belmont County, and officials said they found more concealed drugs while booking him into the Belmont County Jail.