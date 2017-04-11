City Says They're Working to Repair 12th Street Park

Flooding from March storms and more rain last week are causing real problems for one field in Moundsville.

The fields are covered in debris, but the city said they're doing what they can to get the problem solved. The President of the Marshall County Soccer Club, Michael Kolb, is upset over the condition of their soccer fields at the 12th Street Park and said the city isn't moving fast enough.

City Manager, Deanna Hess, told 7News it's only been a week and they're moving as fast as the weather is allowing them to. She said unfortunately, they can't get to the piles of debris that are one the field because the ground is too soft for heavy machinery, "They don't want to take something in there that it gets stuck, you're not going to be able to get it out, unless we have somebody come pull it out. So, we're trying to wait for the ground to get a little harder, go out there and do what we have to do," said Hess.

There are also piles they believed they'd be able to burn and have fixed, but they discovered there was too much mud for them to burn.

The city is working to remove the burning debris but still haven't been able to get to both, allowing smoke to blow onto parts of the fields. Hess said the stack should be removed Wednesday when crews go back to 12th Street Park.