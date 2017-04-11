L.I.F.E. Camp Takes to the Woods for Education

A multi-day Science camp for local sixth graders kicked off this week at Grand Vue Park.

The Learning In Field Experience or L.I.F.E. Camp allows Marshall County sixth graders to have a hands-on lesson about the environment.

Organizers said they tie the science lessons in with other subjects as well. Students we spoke with said they are having a blast, "We are learning more about the outdoors, and more about the science of like trees and meadows and different plants," said Cameron Elementary sixth grader, Lily Sleeth.

"You can have the actual experience. You see people doing these things, and now you actually get to try it. All you have to do is say why you want to be here and you can come," said Sherrard Middle School sixth grader, Maria Evans.

Grand Vue Park teamed up with The Schrader Center at Oglebay Park to put on the event.

High School Students from Marshall County served as volunteers to help the middle schoolers.

