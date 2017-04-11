Millennials in the Mountain State

The Wheeling Jesuit Appalachian Institute held this event for one simple reason: to prove Wheeling and the Northern Panhandle is a place where you CAN successfully begin a career.

Group Director Elizabeth Collins tells 7News Tuesday's event was to show millennials this area has people from all over who have chosen to stay and done so successfully. She went on to say one big issue is that when people talk about young people staying in West Virginia, most of the time it's negative reviews.

This is why Collins says this event is needed, "We focus on the negative aspects of Appalachia and of the state of West Virginia, but obviously the reason we're focusing on these things is because this state is something worth fighting for. So, we think that highlighting 14 of the best and brightest from around the state, and really a lot of them are from here locally in Wheeling, it's really important to do that."

In attendance was Ohio County Delegate Shawn Fluharty fresh back from Charleston, along with other successful millennials from Wheeling.

this was the first event apart of the groups "Celebrate Appalachia" events, they will also be hosting an Earth Day event April 18th from 10am-2pm at the WJU Campus Garden; to participate email ai@wju.edu. They will also host a community dinner on April 19th from 5pm-7pm at the Benedum Room-Swint Hall; $5.00 to enter the event, kids under 3 free.