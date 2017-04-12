Full Story: Newcomerstown Police Officer Shooting, Suspects Still At Large

Officer Bryan Eubanks told 7News while he was leaving the Newcomerstown Police department Tuesday, something he's done for so many years, that he's lucky to be alive.

"I got shot in the arm here, they aimed the gun out the window here, and I went to turn this way after seeing the gun they shot through my arm and after I continued to roll to get to cover, then they shot again and then took off," said Officer Bryan Eubanks, injured on duty with the Newcomerstown Police.

Officer Eubanks said he pulled over the black Geo Tracker because it did not have license plates. When he approached, the passenger pointed that gun right at his face. He said he is sure the suspect was trying to kill him.

Officer Eubanks said those 2 male suspects in their late 20's or early 30's had an active mobile meth lab in the back seat

"I'm blessed it could've turned out way worse. Luckily, I'm supported bye a good department and a great family, and they supported me the whole way which is great to me, and our job here, this can happen at any time. I've been in way more dangerous situation than this," said Eubanks.

"A man goes out and does his job and he faces this possibility on a daily basis and I think the key is that the public doesn't understand whether you're in a community this size or Cleveland, this happens."said Newcomerstown Police Chief Gary Holland.

Those 2 male suspects are still at large, and are considered armed and dangerous.

"It's not good because I don't think it mattered if it was me or anyone else, they're out there for blood, they don't care," said Eubanks.

After putting his life on the line, the 14 year veteran of the force and father of 3 said while he was in the hospital all he wanted was to get back to the station and find these suspects.

"I hope the community realizes the dangers of our job and realizes that we're out there putting their lives on the line so they can be protected, especially the kids and the elderly here in town," said Eubanks.

Early in the investigation, Chaz Gillilan turned himself into the Newcomerstown Police Department, he has since been released and cleared from the ongoing investigation.

The department was assisted by the Marshall Service, Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

If you see the suspects, 2 white men in a black Geo Tracker, call Newcomerstown Police at 740-498-6161.