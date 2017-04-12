Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Trade Drugs for Lap D - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Trade Drugs for Lap Dances

Moundsville Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to trade drugs for lap dances.

Roger Eugene Riggs, 40, was arrested on five counts of possession.

Officers said that just before 10 p.m. Thursday, they received a call from a bartender at Godfather II who had noticed a man allegedly offering drugs to the dancers.

Riggs was also reportedly trying to sell drugs to other people inside.

Officers searched Riggs after he was kicked out, and reportedly found cocaine in his hat and also Xanax pills.

According to Marshall County Prosecutor's office, Riggs is out on a $3500 bond.

