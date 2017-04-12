Law Makers Look to Increase Drug Inpatient Treatment Beds

West Virginia law makers have voted to spend more than $24 million from recent court settlements from opioid distributors to increase drug treatment beds.

There are currently more than 30,000 people in drug treatment.

The bill now goes to Governor Justice after being passed by the House and the Senate.

If Governor Justice signs the bill, it would authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure treatment beds are available in the highest priority areas throughout the state.

This would also give the Department the ability to accept private, insurance, or Medicaid payments, and work closely with drug court.