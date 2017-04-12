Retired Intelligence Worker Set to Speak for Trinity Health System's Herald-Star Speaker Series

The next speaker for the Trinity Health System's Herald-Stat Speaker Series has been announced.

Retired four-star Air Force General Michael Hayden spent more than 40-years working in intelligence.

Hayden served as head of the National Security and Central Intelligence Agencies while helping to lead the war on terror.

Hayden will speak on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Lanman Hall at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Reserve tickets cost $20 in advance, and tickets purchased at the door will cost $25.

This will be the eighth presentation in a series that began on November 14, 2012.

WTRF-TV will be the media sponsor at the event.