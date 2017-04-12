Local K9 Unit Receives Donation to Keep them Active in the Streets

The Wheeling Police Department received a large donation from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at the Giving Back Fund on Wednesday.

With help from the Community Impact Coalition, the Wheeling PD received a $10,000 grant which will go towards a new K9 police vehicle.

The old K9 cruiser had over 90,000 miles and some issues, so the department reached out to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at the Giving Back Fund for a grant.

K9 vehicles usually cost over $25,000, which does not account for special features like a heating and cooling alert, and a door pop system that allows the K9 officer to get out of the vehicle while on duty.

"We're a very active program, we usually use our dogs at least 600 times a year. We have five dogs in our unit, one bomb dog, which is the only bomb dog in the Ohio Valley. They get used a lot and it's very important for these dogs to have top notch equipment and top notch vehicles to be able to us to keep them safe, the officer safe, to keep them on the streets to be able to do their jobs," said Corporal Doug Howell with the Wheeling PD K9 Unit.

The Wheeling Police Department recently added seven new vehicles, and the $10,000 grant will offset the cost of one vehicle.

The foundation has given over $1.5 million to support local police departments since 2007.