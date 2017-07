COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Comedian Charlie Murphy has died after a battle with leukemia. He was 57 years old.

TMZ was first to report the news, saying Murphy died at a hospital in New York City. Publicist Domenick Nati also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The older brother of Eddie Murphy famously co-starred on the “Chappelle’s Show.” He also had roles on “Night at the Museum” and “Norbit.”