UPDATED: Four Arrested After Alleged Strong Arm Robbery in Oglebay Park

UPDATE 9:30

Logan Ambrose told police he, the two juveniles and the victim were planning to meet Antoine Harris at Camp Russell with the intention of purchasing marijuana from him, according to the criminal complaint.

As the victim was getting money from an A-T-M; Ambrose, and the two juveniles decided they were going to rob the victim. Then they arrived at Camp Russell where Harris sold them the marijuana, they began smoking it, then the group started to rob the victim; according to the criminal complaint.

They stole the victim's wallet, cash, marijuana and cell phone before leaving him in the park. Later, the Wheeling Police Department located the individuals and their car in South Wheeling.

All four are facing a first degree robbery charge and if they're convicted they'll spend at least 10-years in prison for the crime. Magistrate Charles Murphy set their bonds at $50-thousand full cash.

The two juveniles have been booked into the Ronald C. Mulholland Juvenile Center, while Harris and Ambrose were booked into the Northern Regional Jail.

Four people are in custody after an alleged strong arm robbery at Oglebay Park.

According to Ohio County Magistrate Charles Murphy, Antoine Lee Harris, 24, and Logan Ambrose, 18, are involved, along with two juveniles.

