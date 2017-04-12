Local Substance Abuse Prevention Group Holds Meeting

One local coalition is tackling the drug epidemic in Ohio County in a very unique way.

Impact Coalition strives to prevent substance abuse, and they believe it all starts at a younger age. With West Virginia have the one of the highest amount of drug overdoses, reaching out to the community about the dangers of them is more crucial than ever.

Claudia Raymer, the Chair of Community Impact Coalition said, "substance abuse affects our community in every way from crime rates to just everything. We know there's an epidemic in this community. But we also really want to focus on the positive."

That's how the Community Impact Coalition was formed. Back in 2005, the group started and gathered members from the community to discuss how they could help lower the abuse rate. They figured that it all starts with the children.

Martha Polinsky, the Project Coordinator of Community Impact Coalition "A lot of the things we do gear towards youth. Because if you can start with the younger generation, then maybe when they get older they can make better decisions."

Raymer said, "we really work with the youth to see what their needs are, what's current to them, where do they see the most harm being done, and trying to work in that. So in that community assessment and the meeting the needs for our community.")

They team up with schools, law enforcement, and other various organizations to set up events to spread the message such as "Drug Take-Back Day", high school S.A.D.D groups, and alcohol compliance checks. On Wednesday, they held their quarterly general membership meeting to discuss upcoming events and stigma related to addiction. Overall the feedback has been positive. Polinsky said, "the reaction from the community is pretty good. People really want to see that number go down, so we have really good community involvement."

And they love the community just as much. Raymer said, "we love Wheeling, we love Ohio County.We really want to the community to get together and be larger, the faith based community, the scout-leaders the ones who are working with youth, and we can help them learn prevention strategies that do work."

The coalition is free to join and hosts another two general meetings this year, and they're always looking for more people to join in. They also have a Facebook page called "Community Impact Coalition" with their information and upcoming events.