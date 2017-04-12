Late Deadline Finds Many People Not Yet Filing Their Tax Returns

This year, that all-important tax filing deadline of April 15 is actually April 18.

But it seems to have created a false sense of security among taxpayers.

This year, more and more people are putting off filing their tax returns.

"Four million fewer people have filed so far this year than they did at this time last year," said Megan Brogan of H & R Block in the Elm Terrace Plaza. "We need them to get filed because we don't want to have to pay any penalties."

She says people with a major life change--anything from marriage to moving--tend to put off filing because it seems overwhelming.

"Also having a baby, or sending your kid off to college, there are credits available that a lot of people overlook and miss those deductions that are available for them," Brogan noted.

Brogan, a senior tax specialist, has seen all the attempted tricks and dodges.

"I love it when people come in and they try to claim their pets or their horses as dependents," she said. "I know pets can be expensive, but we can't claim them on our taxes!"

She says the H & R Block man with the bow tie is not an actor; he's an actual tax preparer.

"He's been with our company about 19 years now," she said. "His name is Richard, and we love him!"

Megan has two immediate pieces of advice.

Don't take the easy way out--itemizing can reap significant rewards and file those taxes,don't put it off.

She says H and R Block is open every day, this time of year.

They're even open on Easter.