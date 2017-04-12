Buckeye Local Officials Discouraged Over Sign Vandalism

Buckeye Local School Officials say people are using vandalism to show their opposition to the proposed emergency operating levy.

Officials say the issue has been going on for the past week. Employees have been finding their "Team Buckeye" signs painted on, ruined, and even stolen.

All of the acts are illegal, but officials said it is not unusual behavior. Director of Federal Programs for Buckeye Local Schools, Angela Hicks, said this usually happens around election time.

Still, Hicks said when she found a vandalized sign, she found it discouraging. "It was disheartening. But after talking to some of our members, we're like, we're not going to let this get us down. We're going keep going, we're going to keep our positive campaign, and we're going to keep being Team Buckeye," she said.

Officials have now filed a report over the incidents and hope that the vandalism stops.

They also say that they appreciate hearing the opinion of those against the levy, but not in an illegal way.