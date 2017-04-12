Message Behind the Notes: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

7News is taking a look at the marvel known as the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and the art they keep alive in the Friendly City.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has been in the existence for 87 years. The organization was founded by Eleanor D. Caldwell in 1929 and over the last eight decades, there have been eight music directors.

Currently, they are lead under the baton of Andre Raphel.

"First of all, in my house, the girls had the piano lessons and the guys wanted them," Raphel said about growing up.

That's where it all began for Raphel. Growing up, music was a big part of his home life. He was 12-years-old when he first started playing and his first instrument was the trombone.

"I went to a public school, there was a standard test to determine if you had an aptitude for playing a musical instrument, it was determined that I did and so I chose the trombone, because it was the instrument no one else wanted to play," said Raphel.

Onward and upward from age 12. Raphel got two undergraduate degrees in trombone and then decided to go into conducting.



"Positions with great orchestras, as assistant conductor with St. Louis Symphony, with New York Philharmonic, with the Philadelphia Orchestra and each very different kinds of experiences and I was very fortunate I feel to find this orchestra, the Wheeling Symphony."

Raphel is now in his 14th session leading the incredible Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. Which is made up of several musicians from all over.



Performers like Gail Looney who are from here in Wheeling and musicians from New York and beyond.

"To work with them, it's really an incredible group of musicians," Raphel added.

You can catch the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra in action Thursday evening at 7:30 at the Capitol Theatre, as they host "A Tribute to the Beatles."