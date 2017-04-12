Marshall County Group Creates Chemo Comfort Clinch Sacs for Cancer Patients

A local group out of Marshall County gathered on Wednesday to help lift the spirits of those battling cancer at the Schiffler Cancer Center at Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Stephanie Salisbury and colon cancer survivor Jamie Orth gathered to create Chemo Comfort Clinch Sacs for the cancer patients.

Salisbury said the sacs are filled with various items that will provide the patients with comfort while their bodies are experiencing the changes from chemo.

As well as, things that will just help them pass the time; from crossword puzzles to coloring books for the kids.

"The chemo patients are going to love them. I've received a couple while I've been going through chemo. It's great to dig through the bags and see all the goodies and everything," Orth said.

The sacs were funded by donations from various individuals throughout the community that have been affected or know of someone who has been.

For Salisbury, she wanted to begin creating the comfort sacs to honor her grandmother, who she lost 16 years ago.

They say the only thing left to do now is just deliver them to the patients.