Bill Signed to Help Students with Autism

A bill has been signed in Ohio to help students with autism.

The bill provides more extensive coverage for therapy sessions for people ages 14 and younger.

Families across the state said they are excited that a bill like this has finally been passed.

Weekly sessions of applied behavior analysis for a child with autism was originally paid out of pocket.

Jessica Lewis said her son Damyon was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. She said the bill was a huge step forward.

"It's a huge step forward there are a lot of people who struggle to get things covered to.... occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy those things aren't cheap and those parents whose child hasn't been able to get the Medicaid for a child with disability you have to be out of pocket," said Lewis.

Governor John Kasich said the bill is critical to a lot of people who worried about struggling with money while getting their kids help.