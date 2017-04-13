Wheeling Residents Encouraged to Maintain Sidewalks

The city of Wheeling working to improve the quality of life for people living in the zip code 26003.

Jesse Mestrovic, Director of Parks and Strategic Planning, said many people might be forgetting that sidewalks are actually the homeowner and business owners responsibility.

He said in high traffic areas for runners and bikers like National road and Washington avenue around the trail there are some major sidewalk issues.

He is encouraging people in a new initiative to make Wheeling more walk-able and bike-able to do their part to make the city safe and beautiful.

"For example where a big tree has uplifted the sidewalk you know that potentially you know could be a trip hazard, you know and if you're pushing a stroller, that could be an issue. It's going to take a village for us to improve our city from the little guy to the big guy, and I really think that every little bit will help to improve our city," said Mestrovic

He suggested getting together with your neighbors to sweep off, power wash, or even replace sidewalks to cut down on the costs. Jesse said he is excited to see civic organizations already stepping up to the plate to paint, landscape and clean up litter across the city this Spring.