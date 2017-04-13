New Vrindaban Debuting New Yoga Facility With Free Lessons

Need a stress reliever this weekend? Well, how about free yoga lessons?

New Vrindaban is debuting its brand new yoga facility and are offering free lessons and food for those who attend. The opening is set for this Saturday afternoon at 11:30 AM, and lessons will be taught by two famous yoga instructors. They say doing yoga here will be unlike any other yoga routines you would normally do.

Vrindavan Das, the Director of Communications of ISKCON New Vrindaban tells 7News, " As you know, New Vrindadan is known for its natural beauty, it is very peaceful. The area is wonderful, it's magnificent for yoga practice where you can calm yourself and be absorbed, stress-free zone so to say. It's also known for it's bhakti yoga practices. So this location that we have the yoga retreat center is located on the banks of our pond or lake. So it's very peaceful surroundings."

Again, the grand opening is Saturday April 15th, 2017. Mats will be provided, but you can also bring your own. The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 11:30 AM, and they will be serving a free vegetarian lunch at 1:30 PM.