Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dies at Age 84

The Pittsburgh Steelers Nation has lost a legend, as chairman Dan Rooney passed away at the age of 84.

Rooney was also the former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012.

He eventually took leadership over the Steelers in 1969 from his father, who founded Pittsburgh's NFL franchise in 1932. From there, Dan oversaw the NFL Championships for a team that had never even played in an NFL title game.

During his time in the league, he developed the Rooney Rule under which NFL teams are required to interview minority candidates for coaching and front-office positions. He was also a key figure in negotiations and league expansion.

He was indicted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

No further details were released on his death.