Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Speaks with Miners

The United States EPA administrator spoke with coal miners in Pennsylvania today. Scott Pruitt visited the Harvey Mine in Sycamore to reinstate the EPA's mission.

Pruitt's message for today's presentation was simple: return power to the states and create an environment where jobs can grow, while also protecting it.

Administrator Pruitt praised President Trump saying they're turning things around for miners and other workers who have been nearly devastated by "years of regulatory overreach."

Mining officials are taking the EPA's visit to the Harvey Mine as a vote of confidence for the future of their industry, as well as, a need for environmental protection, energy development and the economic growth.

This is the beginning of the Environmental Protection Agency's Back-to-Basics agenda which is just simply protecting jobs and the environment.