Modern Medicaid Alliance Launches "Medicaid Works" Campaign in West Virginia

Medicaid works. That’s the message of a new education campaign launched today by the Modern Medicaid Alliance. While political debates and policy discussions about health reform continue in West Virginia, the Modern Medicaid Alliance will educate policymakers and the public about the high-value care Medicaid delivers, Medicaid’s innovative solutions that are saving taxpayer dollars and increasing coverage, and the need for Medicaid to remain a strong safety net for the people of West Virginia.

“Medicaid is critical to the citizens of West Virginia, providing affordable care and health care services to hard-working families, children, and the disabled, among many others,” said Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce. “Medicaid also helps our business community maintain a healthy and viable workforce, which is good for business and good for the economy in West Virginia.”

The Modern Medicaid Alliance is kicking off a statewide campaign in West Virginia that includes:

Organizing of Medicaid supporters, beneficiaries, and Modern Medicaid Alliance partners who will make the case to elected officials at all levels that Medicaid works

A digital advertising campaign that communicates the tremendous value of the Medicaid program

Featured stories and activities of how the modern Medicaid program provides solutions that improve health, save resources, and tell the story of beneficiaries whose lives have been improved by Medicaid

A media campaign highlighting beneficiary stories and innovative Medicaid programs that improve health and save money.

“Medicaid has played a key role in West Virginia by assisting thousands of the state's working and lower-income residents to gain access to primary health care, specialty care, surgery, and pharmaceuticals,” said Kathie Brown, Executive Director of Wheeling Health Right. “Our residents have been able to secure preventive care and not delay seeking treatment to avoid a huge bill. Most importantly it has kept West Virginians working and improving our economy. Patients are no longer forced to choose between food for their children or their health care and chronic medications.”

About the Modern Medicaid Alliance: The Modern Medicaid Alliance works as a collective group of organizations and grassroots members to educate policymakers and the public about the benefits of Medicaid to the American people and to highlight how Medicaid’s innovative solutions are helping those it serves. with the goal of ensuring the benefits and best practices of today’s Medicaid program can impact as many of the program’s 70 million beneficiaries as possible.

For alliance news and updates, visit www.modernmedicaid.org, follow us on Twitter @modernmedicaid or at www.facebook.com/modernmedicaid.