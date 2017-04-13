Governor Justice Calls "Bull" on Proposed Budget

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has vetoed the budget plan that passed through both the House and the Senate.

Governor Justice made the announcement Thursday in Charleston, calling the Republican budget proposal "Bull Crap." Republicans said the Governor needs to focus more on tax reform and less on his folksy presentations.

The $4.1B budget was passed over the weekend by the republican led house and senate, but it did not include the governor's request for an increase in gasoline, business and sales taxes.

Gov. Justice opposes the cuts to education and healthcare, "What we have is noting more than a bunch of political bull, you know what. I am signing my veto on the budget bill," said Governor Justice.

"No, there is no appetite to do an overreaching tax increase. The people of West Virginia cannot do that. What We can do is tax reform that brings additional revenue to the table through jobs growth and opportunity," said Senate President, Mitch Carmichael.

With this veto, the Governor will now have to call lawmakers back to Charleston for a special session and no date or timetable has been set for that legislative meeting.