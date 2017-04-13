Ohio County Sex Abuse Case is Postponed

7News was in the Ohio County courtroom Thursday morning for the preliminary hearing of Eric Christensen, a man who is facing 18 counts of sexual abuse.

The case was postponed, just as it was set to start because Christensen has obtained a new defense attorney. That attorney said in court that he needs more time to look over the case before beginning the trial.

The trial was originally scheduled to start on April 27th but has now been pushed back and it is expected to start on June 12th.

Stay with 7News for updates.