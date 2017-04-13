EPA Administrator Visits our Region to Talk to Miners

The United States EPA administrator was in Pennsylvania Thursday to speak with coal miners.

Scott Pruitt visited the Harvey Mine in Sycamore, PA to reinstate the EPA's mission. Pruitt's message for the presentation was simple, return power to the states and create an environment where jobs can grow, while also protecting the environment.

Administrator Pruitt praised President Trump saying they're turning things around for miners and other workers who have been nearly devastated by "years of regulatory overreach."

Mining officials are taking the EPA's visit to the Harvey Mine as a vote of confidence for the future of their industry, as well as a need for environmental protection, energy development, and the economic growth.

This is the beginning of the Environmental Protection Agency's 'Back-to-Basics' agenda which is just simply protecting jobs and the environment.