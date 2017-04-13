Dog Park Nears Completion in Wheeling

Wheeling will soon have its dog park up and running. Founders said Thursday, the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park could open its gates in a month and a half.

At this point, two things are needed, fencing and grass and those things could be in place as early as June first.

The fence posts are in, the concrete and brick entry pad is complete, and the water faucets are installed, "I really underestimated it. It goes all the way down to the beginning of the entrance towards Tunnel Green and then comes all the way up to the courts in the park. It's impressive. It's going be large," said Marcus Black of Wheeling.

The dog park founder, Jeremy Morris said, "Dogs under 30 pounds will have little over half an acre of room to run and the bigger dogs 30 pounds and over will have about an acre and a half out here to run and play. And there will be some walking trails throughout so that dog owners can get their exercise while the dogs get their exercise."

The process began in December of 2012. Unlike most public projects that are unveiled when the funding is nearly complete, this one started with the Bark For Your Park contest, so it had to be announced at the outset.

Winning $25,000 was good, but it was still only a start, "And so we had another 75% of what was needed to raise, and you know we're a citizen group, this isn't a government funded project, it's not a pet project of a local foundation, it's a group of citizens trying to come together and build this," Morris said.

Thanks to the Fitzsimmons Family's generous donation, plus excellent work by Savage Construction and support from the city, Jeremy Morris said it's nearly finished.

Still, excitement builds, "I'm excited. I might bring my two pups by and let them run and experiment and play with the other dogs, Black said.