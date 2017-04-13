Ohio Valley Couple Receives Invitation to Justice Gorsuch's Swearing In

Justice Neil Gorsuch took the oath of office at the White House on Monday and two locals from the Ohio Valley had the chance to share in the big day.

'The President requests your attendance', That's what started a once in a lifetime opportunity for two Ohio Valley residents. Bob Mazeroski is the senior pastor at New Life Church in Weirton and he and his wife Tracy come from small town roots right here in the Valley.

On Sunday evening, the Mazeroski's received an email that they couldn't refuse. The White House had invited them to Neal Gorsuch's swearing in ceremony, "It was definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity and chance," said Tracy.

"Just to be a part of that process and see how our nation works rather than, you know, only hearing about it or reading about it was just a great thing," said Bob.

There were less than 150 people there, but the Mazeroski's felt quite honored. They even had a chance to speak with Judge Gorsuch personally. They believe he's a big plus for our nation, "In spite of what we may hear or see, all the time, you know, good or bad, we do have good people, I believe, in Washington DC, and I believe we have a leadership that is truly trying to do the right thing," Bob said.

While they were there, the Mazeroski's said they felt that they were representing the entire Ohio Valley, "I really believe that we are on a turnaround and I know I'm committed to being a part of that, however, I can be. So, when we do get to take part in such awesome things like that, yeah, we feel like we're representing our roots, because we're both from here, and representing the people of today." Bob added.

The Mazeroski's said that they believe in the Ohio Valley wholeheartedly and its people are not forgotten.