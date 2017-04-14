UPDATE: Crews Working to Remove Slipping Portion of Wheeling Island Stadium

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.:

Crews are currently working to take down a damaged portion of Wheeling Island Stadium to determine what caused the wall to shift.

The County worked with Wheeling law enforcement to close down South Penn Street from South Stone and Fink Street on Friday. The road is still closed.

Officials said that it has been closed as a precaution in case the wall would fall. The damage was found Friday at the top of the stadium.

Work on Wheeling Island Stadium starts as the crane is lifting

UPDATE: Engineers are expected to take down a damaged portion of Wheeling Island Stadium Monday afternoon to determine what caused the wall to shift.

The County worked with Wheeling law enforcement to close down South Penn Street from South Stone and Fink Street on Friday and the road is still closed today.

Officials say it was done as a precaution in case the wall would fall. The damage was discovered Friday at the top of the stadium.

Wheeling Island stadium was built in 1987.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.:

A dangerous situation at Wheeling Island Stadium leaves one road closed and the structure needing repairs. 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro was first on the scene as officials discovered the damage at the top of Wheeling Island Stadium.

Noticeable structure damage to the Wheeling Park stadium on Wheeling Island.



"It was brought to our attention by an Ohio County Schools employee that the wall had shifted," Ohio County Superintendent Kim Miller told Conigliaro.

Wheeling Island Stadium was built in 1987, and the stands haven't really seen any major renovations since. Miller believe time and weather mixed with wear and tear have caused the structure to move. They aren't exactly sure how this happened though.



"Until we're able to get up there, the structural engineer, and get a look at it, and get it out of there, and bring it down to the ground, and inspect it; we just don't know," said Ohio County Facilities and Maintenance Director Bryan Harto.

Miller tells 7News they are working as quickly as possible to get this problem solved, "Being that it's good Friday we're doing our best to contact an engineering construction company that can come in and take a good look at it."

The County worked with wheeling law enforcement to close down South Penn Street from South Stone and Fink Street, until at the earliest, Monday.

"If that were to fall and people happened to be driving or walking by that would be a potential hazardous situation for them," said Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger. "So, aired on the side of caution and with minimal impact, I think, we decided to close that section of road until they can render that safe."

Their stadium guy found it like this in the morning. They believe a mounting plate failed but do not know why this has happened

At the end of the day, Miller says protecting those in the area is priority number one.

"It's just a structural issue that we want to make sure we take every precaution possible to keep everyone safe, and correct it."

There were lacrosse games scheduled to be played on the field tomorrow, but they will be moved to a different location or canceled.

At this time, Superintendent Miller is unsure how much the construction will cost or when they'll be able to get it done due to the holiday weekend.

Officials are currently on Wheeling Island working to get information on some noticeable structure damage to the Wheeling Island Stadium.

A stadium employee noticed an issue with a cement slab that appeared to have shifted and slipped. Officials believe that a mounting plate may have failed, but are unsure of what caused this.

According to Dr. Kim Miller, Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, engineers were immediately contacted, along with Wheeling Chief of Police Shawn Schwertfeger.

An Ohio County School official tells 7News that they are working to get the issue fixed "hopefully" tomorrow.

The South Penn Street will be closed from South Stone Street to Fink Street as officials investigate the damage. Until further notice, Fink Street will be made two-way traffic for residential access.

The stadium was built in 1987.

