Four Killed After I-77 Crash

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (AP) - Four people have died after a tractor-trailer struck a sport utility vehicle on I-77 near Camp Creek, West Virginia.



Local news outlets say the crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Mercer County Emergency Management Director Tim Farley says the truck was heading south when the driver lost control and crossed the median into northbound traffic, striking a passenger vehicle.



The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side and caught fire. It appeared to be carrying canned goods.



West Virginia State Police Cpl. B.J. Garretson says the identities and ages of the victims have not been released pending the notification of next of kin. The driver of the tractor-trailer was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown.



Traffic resumed after 6 p.m.

