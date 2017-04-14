DEVELOPING: Meals on Wheels Driver Hit Stepping Out of Car

Belmont County Authorities have issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for a driver who allegedly hit a man in Shadyside this morning and kept driving.

Shadyside Assistant Police Chief Jeff Loeffler said that as a man was stepping out of his Belmont County Meals on Wheels Senior Services truck, a silver/black extended cab Ford Ranger allegedly hit him, and the vehicle kept driving.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 Friday morning.

Police reported that there was a male driver and female passenger in the vehicle.

Police are urging everyone to be on the lookout for the truck. If you have any information, please call Shadyside Police.

