Thousands Head to Coleman's Fish Market for Good Friday

Owner Joe Coleman said on this day, they sell more fish sandwiches than on any other day of the year.

He said it's possible that 4,000 sandwiches went out the door.

The height of the business was at lunchtime.

"I come to Coleman's on many days, not just Good Friday," said Betty Gump of Limestone. "I love their fish. It's the best fish in the whole United States!"

"Oh we come throughout the year," said Rick Vavrock of Bridgeport. "All year long, we come. We just happened to be in the area on Good Friday, so we stopped in."

"We stick to the old-fashioned ways of trying to handle fresh fish and try to, you know, do it by hand and do it the way we've done it 50, 60, 70 years ago."

Coleman's is the largest fish business in the Northern Panhandle, with hundreds of wholesale customers as well as thousands of retail followers.

Fridays throughout Lent are always especially busy.

People willing wait in line for their most famous menu item--deep fried fish between two slices of white bread.