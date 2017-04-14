People Booking Flights Need To Beware of Fine Print In "Basic Economy Fares"

In the wake of the United Airlines debacle in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, the flying public has some concerns.

Now, one travel agent says there's another thing you need to be aware of.

It's the fairly new practice of airlines offering so-called "basic economy fares."

They're a few dollars cheaper, but they come with severe restrictions.

Bill Bryson, owner of Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel, says maybe you didn't read the fine print, or maybe you booked the flight six months ago and forgot the rules in the meantime.

You could be stuck in an unpleasant situation.

"What we're afraid of is that the day you book the flight, you say, OK, I can deal with that," noted Bryson. "But then on the day of the flight, you realize you can't. You can't get everything under the seat in front of you. You need the overhead compartment. You need to check a bag. Maybe you want your seat assignment. Or you don't want to board last, or sit in the back of the plane. So, just a word of caution. If you're booking it on your own, be careful. Make sure you know what you're getting."

Bryson says those tickets can't be exchanged or refunded.

You are stuck with them.

In many cases, he feels they're not much of a bargain, when you consider what you have to put up with.

So he says if you're booking your own tickets, be cautious.