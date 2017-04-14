Several Arrested at Apartment Complex on Drug Related Charges

Four individuals were arrested on drug related charges after officials with the Sistersville Police responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Officials arrived at the Timber Ridge Apartments in Sistersville after they received a call regarding a suspicious person.

According to Sergeant Collins, three males were arrested with conspiracy to deliver narcotics, and one female was arrested on charges of child neglect and conspiracy to deliver narcotics.

Two of the individuals are reportedly from Pennsylvania, while the other two are from West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police and Tyler County Sheriff's Department were called for backup as some individuals fled the scene before being arrested.

No other details have been released at this time.

