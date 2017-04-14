Shadyside Police Issue "BOLO" For Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Shadyside Police need your help locating a hit-and-run suspect that left a man with serious injuries.

They have issued a "Be-on-the-Lookout" for a vehicle that hit a man Friday while he was stepping out of his vehicle. At 11:30 Friday morning, a report came in for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Central Ave in Shadyside. The identity of the man has not been released, but what we do know is that the victim is a male who worked at Belmont County's Senior Services otherwise known as "Meals-on-Wheels."

Jeff Loeffler, the Shadyside Police Assistant Chief tells 7News, "He stepped out of his vehicle, and the truck struck him before he could get out of the way."

The vehicle that supposedly hit the victim is described as a Silver Ford Ranger pickup truck with a black stripe and extended cab. The driver is a male, and the passenger is a female. The year and tags of the vehicle are currently unknown.

Loeffler says, "So if you have any tips, you can either call the police department or you can leave tips on our Facebook page."

As of right now, the victim's condition is either serious or critical condition.

