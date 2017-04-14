Easter Sunday Starts Dry then some Thunder

Saturday will have variable cloudiness with an occasional rain shower likely.

Easter Sunday should start dry, but some downpours will likely develop in the afternoon.

The shower will start up in the morning. After the high noon hour, that is when we expect to see the heavier rain start to move through.

The greatest chance for the thunderstorms will be Sunday evening.

Best time for the egg hunts: Morning hours before Noon.

If possible, keep any events indoors.

Have a happy Easter!

-Meteorologist Falicia Woody