Physician Assistants Urge Governor to Reverse his Veto

Physician assistants are urging Gov. Jim Justice to withdraw his veto of legislation that would revise their scope of practice in West Virginia and authorize they work in collaboration rather than under supervision of a doctor.



The bill approved by the Legislature would have removed the requirement that physician assistants maintain current certifications from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.



The West Virginia Association of PAs says it would expand access to quality health care particularly in underserved areas.



It would expand their ability to write drug prescriptions and sign forms.



Rafael Rodighiero, association president, says they are highly trained and must complete numerous hours of annual continuing education.



Justice says the bill would weaken longstanding safeguards and the state needs to ensure providers have current clinical knowledge.

