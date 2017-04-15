Annual Easter Basket Giveaway serves record number

For 27 years, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple has been organizing their annual Easter Food Basket Giveaway to help local families in need celebrate Easter with a holiday meal.

This year's giveaway was prepared to serve 400 to 500 people with canned goods, chicken or ham, fresh fruits and vegetables, and even new shoes and kids clothing for a fresh Easter outfit.

Reverend Cummings says he was inspired to organize the giveaway after he fell on hard times and was offered support by his community.

"I know what it is to be in that line. I know the humility that it takes to be in that line. If they need help, they're coming to get it, not worrying about what anybody else thinks. Feed your family. Take care of your family," said Reverend Cummings.

As they say, it takes a village to organize a giveaway of this size. Volunteers from all over the Ohio Valley came out to help, including firefighters, police officers, adults, and even young children.

Reverend Cummings says it can be challenging, but he is grateful for the volunteers and donations he receives.

He says it is not only about giving people an Easter meal, it is about showing support.

"Hopefully we're giving them hope that this community, the Ohio Valley community, cares about them and that you can succeed here and you can make it here, and if you do have a challenge, this community will come together and help," said Reverend Cummings.

Reverend Cummings says the total number of people served was at an all-time high of 1,375.